Swimmer's Daily

Partnership Aims to Expand Adult Access to Swim Lessons | WOOD TV8

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rokur
in ,

A group of adults will get swim lessons thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and WGVU Public Media’s Color Out Here series during Water Safety Month. (May 7, 2026)

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