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Allentown Launches Free Swim Lessons for Kids in Summer Playground Program | 69News WFMZ-TV

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rokur
in , ,

A new partnership with Allentown Parks and Rec, the Allentown Parknership and River Crossing YMCA is providing free swim lessons to all children enrolled in the city’s Summer Playground Program.

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