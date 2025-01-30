Making Waves: Local 4th Graders Dive Into Free Swimming Lessons at CSU | News 5 Cleveland

Swimmer's Daily

Making Waves: Local 4th Graders Dive Into Free Swimming Lessons at CSU

The Cuyahoga County Fresh Water Institute, in partnership with Aqua Missions and CSU, announced their Learn to Swim program is expanding to include Warrensville Hts—fourth-graders.

