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Canadian Swimming Competition Set to Draw $1 Million for Windsor | CTV News

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rokur
in ,

A Canadian swimming competition coming to Windsor later this month is set to bring in $1 million worth of revenue. CTV Windsor’s Stefanie Masotti has more.

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