Swimmer's Daily

Balancing Work and Swimming to Race at the World Aquatics Masters Championships | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Luke Bibby shows how the World Aquatics Masters Championships keeps the flame alive for athletes after their competitive careers, while he balances training and work to stay ready for competition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.