Swimmer's Daily

Construction Underway for the Fort Lauderdale “Water District” That Will House Swimming Hall of Fame | CBS Miami

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rokur
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This weekend, the aquatic center is hosting the Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open, where students and club swimmers get the chance to swim alongside Olympians.

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