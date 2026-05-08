Swimmer's Daily

Olympic Swimmer Olivia Smoliga Makes a Comeback With Renewed Purpose | WGN News

by

rokur
in

A lot of athletes walk away from their sport but very few hear it calling them back. For the Glenview native and two-time Olympic medalist Olivia Smoliga, that voice never really went quiet. Now at 31, she’s diving back in with a different mindset, and maybe an even a stronger finish.

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