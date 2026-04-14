Swimmer's Daily

Olympic Swimmer Olivia Smoliga Mentors Youngsters at in Depth Swim Academy | CBS Chicago

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rokur
in , ,

Olympic gold medalist and Glenview native Olivia Smoliga spent two years mentoring young swimmers with the In Depth Swim Academy. Smoliga joins Marissa Perlman to talk about the academy and her own goals.

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