In a historic shift, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has announced the end of all restrictions on Belarusian athletes. After four years of competing as neutrals, Belarusians can now participate under their national flag and anthem. However, the Russian Olympic Committee remains suspended as the Legal Affairs Commission continues its review and WADA investigates new doping allegations. We break down why the IOC is splitting the two nations and what this means for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualifiers starting this summer
IOC Ends Belarus Ban | Full Return for LA 2028 | Russia To Remain Suspended | CNN-News18
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