Swimmer's Daily

‘No Days Off’: Summer McIntosh Settles Into New Training Environment With Famed Coach Bob Bowman | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

Four-time Olympic medallist has had three coaches in three years, but she’s now committed long-term to Michael Phelps’s former coach in Austin, Texas.

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