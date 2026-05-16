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Maldives Diving Horror: Five Italians Die Scuba Diving in Underwater Caves | The Sun

by

rokur
in ,

FIVE tourists have died 160ft underwater during a diving trip in the Maldives – as the victims including a mum and daughter are pictured.

The Italian holidaymakers were exploring Vaavu atoll deep below the water on Thursday morning – with police launching a probe into the tragedy.

See The Sun

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