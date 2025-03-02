Swimmer's Daily

Canadian Olympic Champion Summer McIntosh to Leave Florida Training Base | CBC Sports

rokur
The Toronto native and three-time Olympic champion will leave her Sarasota, Fla., training base follow this summer’s world championship. Among her future options could be joining American coach Bob Bowman, former coach of Michael Phelps, in Texas.

