Swimmer's Daily

‘Would You Rather?’ With Kylie Masse | No Cap | CBC Sports

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rokur
in ,

Here at The Ready Room we are asking the hard-hitting questions that swim fans want to know. Three-time Olympian Kylie Masse gets real with us on if she would rather permanently have fins for feet, or paddles for hands.

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