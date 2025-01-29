Bob Bowman | Unfiltered Waters

Swimmer's Daily

In this episode, Katie and Missy talk to 4x US Olympic Team coach, Hall Of Fame inductee, and current coach at the University of Texas, Bob Bowman! They discuss how he became known as “grandpa”, stories about Michael Phelps’ son’s competitive sprit, NIL culture and the challenges of coaching in the SEC, growing as a coach, and his transition from Arizona State to the University of Texas.

