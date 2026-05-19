Swimmer's Daily

Open Water Swimmers Share Their Craziest Stories | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

We challenged USA Swimming National Teamers, Dylan Gravley, Mariah Denigan, Becca Mann, and Ivan Puskovitch to anonymously share their craziest open water stories and then had the group guess who submitted each story.

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