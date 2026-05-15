Swimmer's Daily

19-Year-Old Reunites With Rescuers After Nearly Drowning in Jacksonville Beach | First Coast News

by

rokur
in

Joshua Clemons, who has lived in Jacksonville his entire life, was swimming with friends near 6th Avenue South around 7 p.m. on April 20 when a wave knocked him down and a strong undertow pulled him farther into the ocean. Clemons was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital, where he spent several days on life support. Now recovering, Clemons recently reunited with the responders who helped save his life.

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