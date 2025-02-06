Swimmer's Daily

Death by Negligence? Family Sues After Teen Swimmer’s Tragedy | KHON2 News

by

rokur
in ,

Tehani Kealoha, a senior at Moanalua High School, had just raced in her first swim event and was doing warm-down laps when she suffered symptoms of cardiac arrest. The family’s attorney alleges what happened next was not only unacceptable but preventable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.