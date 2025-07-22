From a groundbreaking Opening Ceremony on the Seine to 17 unforgettable days of sport, celebration, and unity, Paris 2024 redefined what it means to host the Olympic Games. In keeping with its motto, “Games Wide Open”, this was the first Games edition fully aligned with Olympic Agenda – the IOC’s strategic roadmap to make the Olympic Games more inclusive, more sustainable and better tailored to the needs of their host. A year on from the Games, we look at some of the key benefits Paris 2024 has created for France and its people.
A Year On, Paris 2024 Belongs to Everyone | IOC Media
