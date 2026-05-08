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Restoration of Life-Saving Rings Along Cocoa Beach Drags on Amid Legal Battle, Recent Drownings | FOX35

by

rokur
in

With three drownings reported in less than three weeks, the community is questioning why life-saving equipment was removed from the sand during a peak safety crisis and is still missing.

See FOX35

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