Swimmer's Daily

Injured Us Military Veterans Find Relief and Awe Swimming With a Whale Shark at Georgia Aquarium | Atlanta News First

by

rokur
in

The swim at the aquarium in Atlanta gave the U.S. service people who are part of the Wounded Warrior Project a much-needed respite from their recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.