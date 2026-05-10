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How Many Sharks Are There In Sydney Harbour? We Reveal The Numbers | 10 News

by

rokur
in

After four shark attacks in 48 hours, the NSW Department of Primary Industries launched a shark tagging blitz in Sydney Harbour. 10 NEWS+ reveals the results, which experts say paints a picture of whether the number of bull sharks in Sydney Harbour are increasing.

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