Swimmer's Daily

Disabled Peninsula Swimmer Plans to Swim 26 Miles for His Birthday | KTVU

by

rokur
in

Aleksei Averchenko entered the water at 6 a.m. Wednesday with the goal of swimming 26.2 miles, the equivalent distance of a running marathon. The feat marks a significant milestone in a journey that began with a life-altering tragedy.

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