Turning 28.5 Miles Into Swim Scholarships for NYC Kids | Dan Swim Coach

I’m swimming 28.5 miles around Manhattan. Crossing all 20 bridges so New York kids don’t have to miss swim lessons just because of money.

The campaign is called 20 Bridges for 40 Futures: we’re aiming to fund at least 40 full swim scholarships for NYC kids who otherwise can’t afford lessons. Each scholarship is $559 and covers 8 lessons, gear, and pool access. The goal Is $25,000

As a husband, father, small business owner, and swim coach, I’m training 6 days a week, swimming 40–45 km while trying to juggle family and work. I’m not a superhero — I’m just someone whose life was changed by swimming, trying to pass that chance on.

Support the scholarships here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/20-bridges-40-futures-my-swim-for-new-york-kids