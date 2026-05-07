Water Safety and Swim Lessons for World Autism Awareness Day | LA This Week

At Lincoln Park Pool, a special World Autism Awareness Day event brought the community together to focus on water safety and inclusion. Designed with children with autism in mind—who may be naturally drawn to water but need additional safety support—the event created a welcoming space for learning and connection.

Families enjoyed free swim lessons, along with kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, all led by trained staff using adaptive techniques to meet a range of needs.

More than just a day at the pool, the event showed how inclusive programming can bring children of all abilities together—building confidence, skills, and a safer community for everyone.