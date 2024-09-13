A First-Timer’s Guide to the Columbia River Cross Channel Swim – 1.1 Miles Miles of River Swimming | The Oregonian

Swimmer's Daily

A First-Timer's Guide to the Columbia River Cross Channel Swim – 1.1 Miles Miles of River Swimming

rokur
Each year, hundreds of brave swimmers board a sternwheeler boat in the Columbia River Gorge to swim from the Washington side of the river to a finish line in Oregon. It’s an 80-year-tradition, now hosted in Cascade Locks.

On this week’s episode of Peak Northwest, host Vickie Connor recounts her recent open water swim at the Columbia River Cross Channel Swim event.

