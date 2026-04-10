Swimmer's Daily

300 Swimmers From 6 Countries in Edmonton for 2026 Speedo Canadian Swimming Open | CTV News

by

rokur
in

Three hundred athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians, are in Edmonton to compete at the 2026 Speedo Canadian Swimming Open at the Kinsmen Sport Centre.

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