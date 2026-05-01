Swimmer's Daily

A Boy From Palmyra Has Died After Drowning at a Hotel in North Carolina | News Center Maine

by

rokur
in

The 4-year-old died Monday, six days after the incident, officials told NEWS CENTER Maine.

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