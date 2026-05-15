Swimmer's Daily

Queens University Swimmer From Cape Elizabeth Dies After Charlotte Crash | News Center Maine

by

rokur
in

Keegan McKenney, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, a member of the Queens University swimming team, died after a crash early Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

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