Swimmer's Daily

Vancouver Woman Swims With Grey Whale by Accident | CBC British Columbia

by

rokur
in ,

Whales are a frequent visitor in the waters off of Vancouver. But one grey whale feeding in English Bay has people very excited. As the CBC’s Alanna Kelly reports, one swimmer had an encounter that was extra special.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.