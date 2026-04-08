Swimmer's Daily

YMCA Swim Team Paused Through Fall 2026, Families Demand Transparency | WSET ABC 13

by

rokur
in

Parents and swimmers are calling for transparency after the Lynchburg YMCA swim team was put on pause, without notice, over the weekend.

The YMCA of Central Virginia sent an email to swimmers and their families on Saturday, April 4, saying that their “swim team leaders’ employment has ended,” and the swim program would be paused until Fall of 2026.

Read WSET

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