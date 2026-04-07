Swimmer's Daily

Overland Park Council to Vote on Aquatics Facilities’ Future | FOX4 News Kansas City

by

rokur
in

The Overland Park City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on a new master plan that could determine the future of the city’s aquatics facilities.

Read FOX4 News Kansas City

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