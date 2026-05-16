Swimmer's Daily

YMCA Prepares Kids for Summer With Life-Saving Swim Lessons | FOX 2 St. Louis

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Terea Goodwin is the head coach of the Makos Swim Team at the O’Fallon Park YMCA in north St. Louis. Her mom never knew how to swim but felt it was important for her daughter to learn.

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