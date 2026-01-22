More Than Medals: Swim Team at the Y Shapes Champions for Life | YMCA of Delaware

Tommy Janton’s journey began in a familiar place: a YMCA pool.

What started as swim practice quickly became something more. Alongside sharpening his strokes, Tommy found confidence, community, and friendships at the Western Family YMCA that would last a lifetime.

“A lot of great memories here,” Tommy says. “If you’ve never done it 100%, try it. It’s a great spot to get more friends and a place to put yourself out there.”

Those early days at the Y laid the foundation for something extraordinary. By age nine, Tommy’s father, Tom, a former Western Y swim coach, saw something special. Talent, but more importantly, a growing commitment to the sport.

“I knew if I put the hard work with the talent, I really could become something special,” Tommy recalls.