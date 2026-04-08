Michael Phelps Advice on Swimming Faster | Eetu Karvonen

I break down michael phelps mindset and the exact habits behind michael phelps swimming tips that help build speed in the water. If you want swimming faster results and you’re working on how to swim faster, the biggest gains often come from small repeatable details that compound over time.

A big part of phelps training came from repetition, discipline, and the structure created through bob bowman coaching. Strong swimming preparation before every session matters just as much as the main set, and long-term swimming consistency is what allows technique to hold under pressure.