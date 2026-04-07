Anti-Bottom Trawling Long Distance Swimmer Jono Ridler Breaks World Record | RNZ

Ultra-marathon open-water swimmer Jono Ridler has completed his record-breaking odyssey down the east coast of the North Island, calling New Zealanders to unite against bottom trawling, and been met by crowds of supporters.

Ridler began the almost 1400 kilometre slog in North Cape 90 days ago, on 5 January, and finished on Saturday afternoon at Whairepo Lagoon, on the Wellington waterfront.

The swim sets a new world record for the longest unassisted staged swim – wearing only togs, goggles and a swim cap, but no wetsuit.

Ridler partnered with marine conservation group LiveOcean, launching a petition against bottom trawling fishing, which has now been signed by more than 66,000 people.

His swim included swarms of jellyfish, battling sunburn, and more than 120 stops between his swimming shifts for rests and community stopovers to raise awareness.

Read RNZ