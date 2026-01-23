Swimmer's Daily

Week 3 – Swimming Through Motu Kōkako The Hole in The Rock in New Zealand | Live Ocean

by

rokur
in

This next episode takes you inside the epic mission and shows his swim through of the iconic Motu Kōkako Hole in the Rock. It covers a week where Jono ramped up the kilometres, including two-swim days and his longest single swim leg. We also see him exit the water under the shark sighting protocol.

