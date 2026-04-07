Shane Fielding: Inside the Extreme Life of a Pro Swimmer | The Human Element Podcast

What’s it really like to beat Michael Phelps in a race… then spend 20 years processing the “what ifs”? In this raw episode of The Human Element, ex-Australian swimmer Shane opens up about racing in the golden era alongside Thorpey, Hackett, and Klim, the brutal 1% margins that decide Olympic dreams, and the car accident that derailed his final shot at the Games.

He shares the heavy toll of near-misses, the long road to reframing “failure,” and how fatherhood + converting to Catholicism reshaped his definition of success. From idolising superstars to realising they’re human, this is a heartfelt conversation about sacrifice, resilience, fame’s dark side, and finding peace beyond the podium.

If you’ve ever chased a big goal and wondered “was it worth it?”, hit play.