Swimmer's Daily

These Two Florida Gators Are a Huge Distance Threat | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

The University of Florida Gators recently made some HUGE additions to their already insane distance group, the Tunisian duo of Ahmed Hafnaoui and Ahmed Jaouadi. Both ALREADY world champions before setting foot on the University of Florida campus, and after this year both are NCAA champions and looking FAST for their next long course outings.

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