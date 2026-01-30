Week 4 – Swim4TheOcean After The Storm | Live Ocean

One man. One epic mission. One clear message to end bottom trawling.

Follow ultra-distance swimmer Jono Ridler’s unprecedented staged swim world record attempt from the very tip of Aotearoa New Zealand – from Waikuku Beach, North Cape down the entire east coast of the North Island to Wellington.

In Episode 4, Jono faces the challenge of getting back into it after four days out due to the extreme weather. It tracks Jono and the crew’s challenges from Tutukaka all the way down to Te Hāwere a Maki, Goat Island.

This weekly video series follows Jono and the crew behind him as they take on long days in the water, tough conditions, and life on the road, all in support of a simple but urgent goal: protecting the ocean.

Along the way, Jono will swim day and night, stop in coastal communities, and carry a call to decision-makers to end destructive bottom trawling.