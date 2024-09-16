Annual Sun Moon Lake Swim Breaks Participation Record | TaiwanPlus News

Swimmer's Daily

Over 22,000 people took to the waters of Taiwan’s largest lake in the annual Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival, setting a new participation record for the event.

