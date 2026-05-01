Swimmer's Daily

Italy’s Rising Swimming Star Sara Curtis | European Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Rising star, Sara Curtis, will be bringing her talent to Paris 2026

We look at some of her amazing performances

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