Swimmer's Daily

Wheaton College Swimmer Tess Boyer Makes a Big Splash at National Competitions | CBS Chicago

by

rokur
in

The Wheaton College junior just put in a dominant performance at the CCIW championships that included multiple meet records. Now she’s headed back to the D-III national championships as the conference’s only representative for a second straight year.

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