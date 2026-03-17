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Good Luck Catching This Guy: Paul Biedermann and the 1:42.00 WR | Rome 2009 | 200M Freestyle | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Paul Biedermann was unbeatable back in Rome 2009. First the win and the World Record in the 400m Freestyle and then came the 200m Freestyle.

His big opponent: Michael Phelps. But on the 28th of July, 2009, there was no one who could catch the German. 1:42.00 and the Gold Medal!

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