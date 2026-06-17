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Community Mourns 2 Former Wheaton College Football Players Who Drowned in Lake Michigan Over Weekend | WGN News

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rokur
in

Two men who played football at west suburban Wheaton College, including one who was coaching at an area high school, drowned in Lake Michigan on Saturday off the western Michigan shoreline. According to WOODTV of Grand Rapids, one of WGN-TV’s Nexstar sister stations, authorities identified the victims as 24-year-old Philip LoChirco of west suburban Warrenville and 26-year-old Jalen Shaffer of Ada, Michigan.

See WGN News

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