Swimmer's Daily

Michael Phelps: Man And Machine | Trailer | Available Now | Journeyman Pictures

by

rokur
in , ,

A portrait of Michael Phelps: a man shaped by the water, driven by obsession, and haunted by perfection. From prodigy to legend, from breakdown to redemption, his journey reveals the cost of greatness and the struggle to find identity beyond the gold. A story of resilience, humanity, and the enduring pull between man and machine.

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