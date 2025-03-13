Swimmer's Daily

Indian River County State College Swim and Dive Team Continues Breaking National Records | WPTV News

The men’s team has won 51 straight national championships and the women’s team isn’t far behind at 47 championships, making this the longest such streak in college sports history.

