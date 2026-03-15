Swimmer's Daily

Top Wild Swim Spots in Scotland | Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim | BBC Scotland

by

rokur
in

Some of Scotland’s loveliest wild swim spots – courtesy of Jules and Greg!

From a tombolo in a breathtaking spot in Shetland, to the fairy pools on Skye, there’s something to suit all swimmers.

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