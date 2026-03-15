Swimmer's Daily

Winter Swim in Malta: Exploring the Island’s Most Beautiful Beaches | Love Malta

by

rokur
in

Discover what it’s like to go for a winter swim in Malta as we explore some of the most beautiful beaches across the Maltese Islands. In this video, we visit stunning coastal spots including Golden Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa, Mellieha Bay (Ghadira Bay) and Wied Babu Cove to experience Malta’s crystal-clear waters and dramatic scenery during the quieter winter season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.