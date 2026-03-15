Swimmer's Daily

Epstein’s Island Was So Horrific, One Victim Tried to Swim Away | CNN

by

rokur
in

For guests, Epstein’s island was a Caribbean dream; for victims, a nightmare with no escape. CNN’s Kyung Lah reports on what files released by the Department of Justice reveal.

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