Wild Waves at Culla Bay, Benbecula | Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim | BBC Scotland

“You feel you’re in a washing machine!”

Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill feel the raw power of the Atlantic Ocean as they swim off Benbecula.

